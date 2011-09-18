Tim Tebow gets some action as a slot receiver

One of the most surprising stories of the day might be that Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow is getting some playing time.

The shock isn’t that he’s necessarily in the game, even though that is a surprise. It’s that he’s currently in the game as a slot receiver, not as a quarterback.

It seems like the Broncos have given Tebow an option since he’s not cutting it as a quarterback in the NFL. Either he plays what position they ask him to, or he won’t see the field again.