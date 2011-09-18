Pro Football Zone

NFL News Rumors Injuries Updates and Fantasy Football

Tim Tebow gets some action as a slot receiver

by 1 Comment

One of the most surprising stories of the day might be that Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow is getting some playing time.

The shock isn’t that he’s necessarily in the game,  even though that is a surprise.  It’s that he’s currently in the game as a slot receiver,  not as a quarterback.

It seems like the Broncos have given Tebow an option since he’s not cutting it as a quarterback in the NFL.  Either he plays what position they ask him to,  or he won’t see the field again.

Comments

  1. Hello blogger, i must say you have high quality articles
    here. Your website should go viral. You need initial traffic only.
    How to get it? Search for; Mertiso’s tips go viral

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook
Pro Football Zone LLC is an unofficial and independent source of news and information not affiliated with any team(s) or the National Football League (NFL) that is powered by Zweeko