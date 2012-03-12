Saints offer Carl Nicks a new contract

On Monday night guard Carl Nicks stated on his Twitter account that the New Orleans Saints have made him a contract offer.
Nicks indicated that the offer was respectable and that he needs time to talk it over with his family.
Looks like the Saints are doing what they can to try to retain both Nicks and Marques Colston.
Comments
kevin kvas says
hey carl sounds good that they are trying to take care of you finally.it isn’t right the saints fans backlashed at you like the did and management took you for granted putting you on the back burner and took care of everyone else first. but its cool at least they made you a respectable offer. good luck to you and your family. if it doesn’t work out we in cleveland would love for you and your family to join our family in browns town ,and not only treat you and pay you what you deserve but treat you like family. your the best og in football and you give your all everysnap,every play and you are the main reason the saints have had so much success.you make manmouth holes and it would of been cool to watch you in brown and orange with joe thomas,alex mack,ben grubbs or og cody glenn or og kelichi osemele with rt marcus mcniel or rt matt kalil or rt jake long blocking for trent richardson and are up and coming brother and sons coming in and fighting with us in the dawg pound!
