Reggie Bush: “This Team Stinks”

After Sunday’s embarrasing loss to the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush had some very honest and blunt comments regarding his own team.

“It’s just embarrassing, I don’t know any other way to explain it,” Bush said. “It’s an embarrassing loss. Had no business losing that game.” “We were up 15 points with what, five minutes left to go? And we couldn’t win it? It’s disgusting.” “Right now, this team stinks.”

Bush felt like he and his teammates didn’t have any “fight” left in them with five minutes to go in the game.

“Just a lot of undiscipline on our part,” Bush said. “Played good – not great – for 55 minutes. Everybody’s got that relaxed attitude. We just didn’t fight towards the end. We didn’t have enough effort for 60 minutes. We had five minutes to win the game and we couldn’t.”

The Dolphins are arguably the worst team in the NFL and right now their head coach Tony Sparano will certainly lose his job. It’s not a question of if he’ll get fired, but rather when.