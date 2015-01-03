Looks like the NFL had Jim Harbaugh change out of his Adidas Michigan jacket (Photo)

Jim Harbaugh showed up to Saturday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens in an Adidas Michigan jacket.
It looks like the NFL made it take it off and wear a Nike Ravens’ jacket instead.
Jim Harbaugh showed up in an Adidas Michigan jacket. Was switched to a Ravens Nike jacket.
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 4, 2015
They made Jim Harbaugh change his entire outfit! Oh the humanity (cc: @darrenrovell) pic.twitter.com/OrVEKsJlOn
— Lizzuendo (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) January 4, 2015
