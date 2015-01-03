Pro Football Zone

Looks like the NFL had Jim Harbaugh change out of his Adidas Michigan jacket (Photo)

Jim Harbaugh showed up to Saturday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens in an Adidas Michigan jacket.

It looks like the NFL made it take it off and wear a Nike Ravens’ jacket instead.

