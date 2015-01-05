Former Syracuse assistant coach blasts Doug Marrone

During a radio interview with ESPN Radio in Syracuse, former Orange assistant football coach Bob Casullo blasted Former Buffalo Bills head coach Doug Marrone, who he coached with at Syracuse.

“Self-centered, selfish, greedy,” said Casullo, via the NY Daily News. “You’re re-shuffling an egomaniac, less than .500 coach.”

Casually continued by saying, “When he takes a job, he already has his plan in place for his next job.”

Nice.

Well everything this guy said seems to be true with the way Marrone left the Bills. But then again who wouldn’t leave the Bills while getting paid $4 million on the way out?

It also seems like this former coach may not have much credibility.