Will the Titans move on from Chris Johnson after 2013?

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com believes there’s a chance the Tennessee Titans may end moving on from running back Chris Johnson after the 2013 season.

With the Titans signing Greene to a three-year, $10 million deal and Johnson making $10 million in 2013 on a contract that has become a year-to-year proposition, Johnson realizes that the presence of Greene could make the Titans less likely to keep Johnson beyond 2013 — unless Johnson plays like he did before he signed his current deal. With Greene getting $3.33 million per yard, the Titans will hope to justify the investment by using him. Which could reduce Johnson’s total workload. Which could make it harder for him to have the kind of season that would result in the Titans opting to continue the relationship.

What Florio said makes a lot of sense. Johnson has disapointd for the most part, since signing a five-year, $55 million contract back in 2011. He also did nothing but complain last season about the Titans’ offensive line as he struggled to wow anyone with his play.