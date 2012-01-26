What is a NFL Regional Combine?

Let me explain it a little better for all of you wondering. I was able to speak with a person who is running the Regional Combines today at the NFL Office. The regional combine is open for registration right now and the registration must be complete by 11:59 pm on the Tuesday prior to the Combine if you wish to attend. You can not be a walk on, you have to register for the event. Upon applying to attend a Regional Combine, they have to verify your eligibility to participate. You have to pay to go to the Regional Combine, which is 190 dollars for position players and 250 for kickers/punters. You can only pay the fee by credit card.

The main question I keep getting asked is, Can I get into the NFL Regional Combine if I graduated and am done with school?

That answer is yes, if you are at the conclusion of your college football season, you are eligible to perform in the combine. If you still have eligibility to play college football you will not be able to get in, under most circumstances.

Where and When are the Regional Combines?

There are still that are open and will be closing soon, here is the list and the day that it is on

Houston – Saturday February 4th

Baltimore – Saturday February 11th

Tampa – Saturday February 18th

NY/NJ – Saturday February 25th

Chicago – Saturday March 3rd

Atlanta – Saturday March 10th

Atlanta – Sunday March 11th

Cleveland – Saturday March 17th

A big question I also keep hearing is who is eligible?

NFL Regional Combines are conducted for 2012 draft eligible players not participating in the National Scouting Combine, Free Agent Players who have never signed a pro contract, and free agent players with some pro experience meaning CFL, AFL, IFL and UFL.

Will the events be held in pro facilities?

Yes the events will be held in pro facilities and will be tested and reviewed by experienced NFL scouting personnel. All the information will be entered into a database accessible to all 32 NFL clubs.

Will there be scouts there?

I was told today that there will be NFL scouts present, because the scouts of the team will be the ones running the event. Also these facilities will allow any NFL teams scouts to come in. There is no guarantee that every NFL team will have a scout there, but they are going to try to make it to these events.

What If I perform really well at the Regional Combine?

If you do extremely well, there will be a list of guys that will be sent in to the NFL where they will invite the best players at the Regional Combines to the Super Regional Combine which will be held in Detroit, Michigan on March 30th, and March 31st. The Super Regional Combine will have tons of scouts, so if you get selected to go to the Super Regional Combine you will be in front of tons of NFL scouts.

So if you are playing at a school and feel that you are not getting looked at properly and you feel that you can play at the next level. It is really simple, put in your application for the event, go there and show the world that you are worthy. There are tons of players that are overlooked every year, look at guys like Victor Cruz of the Giants, Fred Jackson of the Bills, and many more. This is an additional chance at getting your name out there, it could pay off, and you might get an invite to an NFL camp.

