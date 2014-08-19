Pro Football Zone

NFL News Rumors Injuries Updates and Fantasy Football

Website selling foam middle fingers to welcome Johnny Manziel to Pittsburgh (Photo)

by 1 Comment

steelers brownsWith the Browns and Steelers just a couple of weeks away from facing off in the Steel City to kick off the 2014 season,  a website has created a foam middle finger to welcome Johnny Manziel.

Update: Well if you read the fine print (which I can barely see) they are not actually for sale.  But still funny.

BvXzCmrIgAAbf8J

h/t @LosPaige

Comments

  1. Hola! I’ve been following your blog for a while now and finally
    got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Porter Tx!
    Just wanted to say keep up the great work!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook
Pro Football Zone LLC is an unofficial and independent source of news and information not affiliated with any team(s) or the National Football League (NFL) that is powered by Zweeko