These Seahawks fans looks really stupid (Photo)

by 4 Comments

It looks like these Seahawks fans thought it was Halloween.

seahawks

h/t @CJzero

Comments

  1. If it’s stupid to have some fun and wear the teams colors – YEA RIGHT , What an A$$HOLE !!!
    GO HAWKS !!!!!

  2. You’re calling this stupid!?!?!? I’m sorry, but I’ve seen a LOT WORSE at Packers, Saints, Jets, Cleveland, Broncos, and Raiders games. You’re just all bent out of shape because once again the Seahawks destroyed another team you like better. Grow up chump.

  3. It’s an Ood and a Ninja Turtle worn by fans of their winning team. Go Hawks, whatever you wear!

Like us on Facebook

