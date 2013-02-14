We have the current salary cap break down of all 32 NFL teams.
The chart below is from OverTheCap.com You can follow them on Twitter @Jason_OTC
|Team
|Cap
Spending
|Cap
Space
|Bengals
|$74,826,582
|$54,776,230
|Browns
|$83,553,966
|$45,087,580
|Colts
|$74,766,744
|$44,951,788
|Dolphins
|$79,830,472
|$43,378,660
|Buccaneers
|$99,491,461
|$30,901,339
|Jaguars
|$106,924,578
|$25,329,467
|Eagles
|$117,253,541
|$24,881,308
|Bills
|$107,572,609
|$20,218,686
|Titans
|$114,553,157
|$19,346,843
|Broncos
|$118,332,319
|$16,867,681
|Seahawks
|$118,848,144
|$15,311,417
|Patriots
|$107,063,684
|$15,120,120
|Vikings
|$117,227,904
|$13,093,570
|Chiefs
|$119,915,809
|$12,278,161
|Bears
|$113,606,072
|$10,569,392
|Ravens
|$109,987,329
|$10,362,489
|Chargers
|$116,164,960
|$5,895,618
|Texans
|$117,520,920
|$5,845,004
|Packers
|$122,429,440
|$5,552,595
|Giants
|$110,993,360
|$4,302,113
|Lions
|$112,099,434
|$2,650,884
|Falcons
|$115,238,951
|$2,134,111
|Raiders
|$110,467,187
|($388,851)
|49ers
|$122,792,485
|($918,295)
|Cardinals
|$127,252,441
|($2,552,441)
|Rams
|$120,657,443
|($3,609,694)
|Redskins
|$111,002,650
|($3,777,875)
|Panthers
|$129,336,491
|($6,499,373)
|Steelers
|$135,304,676
|($13,382,616)
|Saints
|$144,258,835
|($20,458,835)
|Cowboys
|$136,758,556
|($20,471,095)
|Jets
|$147,177,478
|($22,953,762)
