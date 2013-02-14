Pro Football Zone

Salary cap break down of all 32 NFL teams

We have the current salary cap break down of all 32 NFL teams.

The chart below is from OverTheCap.com  You can follow them on Twitter @Jason_OTC

 

Team Cap
Spending		 Cap
Space
Bengals $74,826,582 $54,776,230
Browns $83,553,966 $45,087,580
Colts $74,766,744 $44,951,788
Dolphins $79,830,472 $43,378,660
Buccaneers $99,491,461 $30,901,339
Jaguars $106,924,578 $25,329,467
Eagles $117,253,541 $24,881,308
Bills $107,572,609 $20,218,686
Titans $114,553,157 $19,346,843
Broncos $118,332,319 $16,867,681
Seahawks $118,848,144 $15,311,417
Patriots $107,063,684 $15,120,120
Vikings $117,227,904 $13,093,570
Chiefs $119,915,809 $12,278,161
Bears $113,606,072 $10,569,392
Ravens $109,987,329 $10,362,489
Chargers $116,164,960 $5,895,618
Texans $117,520,920 $5,845,004
Packers $122,429,440 $5,552,595
Giants $110,993,360 $4,302,113
Lions $112,099,434 $2,650,884
Falcons $115,238,951 $2,134,111
Raiders $110,467,187 ($388,851)
49ers $122,792,485 ($918,295)
Cardinals $127,252,441 ($2,552,441)
Rams $120,657,443 ($3,609,694)
Redskins $111,002,650 ($3,777,875)
Panthers $129,336,491 ($6,499,373)
Steelers $135,304,676 ($13,382,616)
Saints $144,258,835 ($20,458,835)
Cowboys $136,758,556 ($20,471,095)
Jets $147,177,478 ($22,953,762)

 

