Russell Wilson has the NFL’s top selling jersey

According to CBS Sports, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson now has the NFL’s top selling jersey.
Top-15 selling NFL jerseys from April 1, 2013 to Feb. 28, 2014
1. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
2. Broncos QB Peyton Manning
3. 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick
4. Patriots QB Tom Brady
5. Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch
6. Seahawks CB Richard Sherman
7. Saints QB Drew Brees
8. Vikings RB Adrian Peterson
9. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
10. Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill
11. Redskins QB Robert Griffin III
12. Lions WR Calvin Johnson
13. Cowboys WR Dez Bryant
14. Eagles RB LeSean McCoy
15. Panthers QB Cam Newton
