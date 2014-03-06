Pro Football Zone

Russell Wilson has the NFL’s top selling jersey

russell wilsonAccording to CBS Sports,  Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson now has the NFL’s top selling jersey.

Top-15 selling NFL jerseys from April 1, 2013 to Feb. 28, 2014

1. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

2. Broncos QB Peyton Manning

3. 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick

4. Patriots QB Tom Brady

5. Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch

6. Seahawks CB Richard Sherman

7. Saints QB Drew Brees

8. Vikings RB Adrian Peterson

9. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

10. Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill

11. Redskins QB Robert Griffin III

12. Lions WR Calvin Johnson

13. Cowboys WR Dez Bryant

14. Eagles RB LeSean McCoy

15. Panthers QB Cam Newton

