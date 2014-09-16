Report: Teams around the NFL would be interested in trading for RG3

Despite Robert Griffin III’s ability to stay healthy, there are teams around the NFL that would be willing tot trade for him if Washington decides to part ways with him at some point, according to The Washington Post.

The unsettled situation in Washington has created the possibility that Griffin may be most valuable to the franchise as a trade asset. And if the Redskins eventually decide to keep Cousins and consider offers to part with Griffin, sources in and around the league say there certainly will be teams interested and willing to surrender something of value for him. Whether that compensation would rise to the level of, say, a first-round draft pick — a fraction of the king’s ransom the Redskins gave the St. Louis Rams to get Griffin — is not clear. A front office executive with an AFC team said Griffin’s potential value is “nowhere close” to what the Redskins gave the Rams — three first round picks and a second-round choice — to move into position to draft Griffin, but remains significant.

You might ask, why would Washginton want to get rid of RG3? Well he can’t stay healthy and if Kirk Cousins ends up outplaying him while Griffin recovers from a dislocated ankle, it wouldn’t make sense to give RG3 the job back.