Randy Moss has a new nickname for Odell Beckham Jr. (Video) November 24, 2014 by Paul Jackiewicz 1 Comment #459484140 / gettyimages.com Former NFL wide receiver and FOX Sports analyst Randy Moss was very impressed with Odell Beckham Jr.’s catch from Sunday night.
Comments
33Shirley says
I must say it was hard to find your page in google. You
write awesome posts but you should rank your page
higher in search engines. If you don’t know how to do it search on youtube: how
to rank a website Marcel’s way