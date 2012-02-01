NFL DRAFT, Late Round Steals, DE/DT, Josh Long, Webber International

Josh Long, DT, Webber International
Josh Long was born and raised in Fort Myers, Florida to Candy Long his mother, who at the time was 15 years old and strung out on cocaine. She told her mother in law Charlotte Long that she was going to put him up for adoption, but that didn’t last long. Charlotte wouldn’t let that happen, she immediately took Josh in and began caring for him. Josh’s past wasn’t easy; he suffered from Asthma, speech disorders, and ADHD which was pretty bad for a very talented kid.
When I spoke with Josh about his life, he was extremely excited to get an opportunity to play football; he saw football as a way out of the drama. Josh had grown up and couldn’t play Pop Warner football because he was too big. Josh got into trouble with the law as well. At 16 when he got into a fight with another student and stole a car. He seemed to be on the path to jail not the draft, but things would change for him. Football became Josh’s ultimate worry and he was given a shot to play for Marshall. He signed his letter of intent to play for Marshall University but he couldn’t clear the NCAA Clearinghouse. Josh had a decision to make, and he wouldn’t take no for an answer, he walked on to Georgia Military and was ready to change the program around. After a good season with Georgia Military and getting his grades up, he reached out to Florida State. Florida State was interested but took too long for their response and Josh was ready to get back closer to home. Josh transferred to Webber International where he would finish out his three years of ineligibility. Josh didn’t get much action in his senior year, but was still able to show the ability to get to the Quarterback. Josh was excited when he was given an opportunity to play in the Battle of Florida. It was a good thing Josh did go because he was a freak athlete. This is a kid that stands at 6’5 and weighed in at 288 pounds, he can play any spot on the defensive line, and he ran a 4.9 forty yard dash. Josh was on the North team and boy did he make an impact against the South squad. He was such an aggressive player; he was in the backfield on almost every play. He really gave the South a tough time, finishing off the game with 2.5 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.
Josh Long was something special, and when I spoke to Bobby Bowden after the game, Bobby said that Josh had a great motor, and he would have loved to have him at Florida State when he was there. Long had a very impressive game and was catching the eyes of the NFL Scouts, the Green Bay Packers were getting film on him and wanted to know more about him before I left the game. Long took the time to give me an interview and was able to tell me a little bit more about his life.
What was your most memorable moment in High School playing for Fort Myers High?
I would have to say my 5 sacks against Charlotte high school, which was a pretty big game for me
How many teams were interested in you coming out of High School?
I had about 20 offers from different schools and Universities
Who were the top 5 big schools that were looking at you?
Florida State, Georgia, Marshall, UCF and USF were all looking at me
Why did you choose Marshall University?
I wanted to get as far away from Florida as possible at the time
What was your most memorable moment at Marshall?
I never actually made it to Marshall, my paperwork never cleared the NCAA clearinghouse so I had to go to Georgia Military (JUCO) to start my college career off
What was your favorite NFL team growing up?
Dallas Cowboys
Who was your favorite player growing up?
I loved Emmitt Smith, he was the best in my opinion
What was the most traumatic experience you have ever experienced in your life and how did you overcome it?
When I found out that mother and father where actually my grandmother and grandfather, and that my biological parents were no longer around, I am just thankful for my upbringing.
Do you have any pre game rituals?
I am just quiet
What is your favorite food?
Taco Bell
What would you buy, with your first NFL paycheck?
I would buy everyone a drink, because I finally made it
What was the Battle of Florida experience like for you?
It was a really great experience, I was able to play against some big name guys and I really enjoyed the experience
Did any NFL teams speak to you this week?
Yes I had a few talk with me, and there are many that are requesting my film from this year.
I would like to thank Josh for a great interview. It is stories like this that make you really root for a player. When you have to overcome adversity, you can easily jump on a bandwagon as a scout, especially when you see the kid has talents.
