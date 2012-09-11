New Nike NFL football pants are pretty revealing (Photo)

Now that Nike has taken over as the official outfitter of the NFL’s uniform’s and apparel this season, they’ve instituted an entirely new technology that will keep players dry when it’s raining out as well as when they sweat. The new uniforms will also fit better than the previous Reebok ones. So far there have nothing but rave reviews from players around the league.

Now back to the story. The above picture is of Lions offensive lineman Jeff Backus’ backside from this past Sunday’s game against the Rams. As you can see it’s quite revealing.

This has to be a malfunction of Nike’s technology that they’ll clearly need to re-work so no more players are exposed like poor Mr. Backus.