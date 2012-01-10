NFL Draft Late Round STEALS

Reggie Sandilands – Bethune Cookman – ILB

Many may have never heard of Reggie Sandilands, but he has done nothing but produce since his freshman year, he is a true vocal leader on the Bethune – Cookman defense and is ready to show the world that he can do it. There have been many critics to question Reggie’s size and level of competition. He stands at 6’0 and weighs in at 230 pounds, but he is a gamer as an inside linebacker. In 2010, Sandilands, made 80 tackles, including 15 for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery. He was named Pre-Season All American and even made Phil Steele’s list for All Americans. This year, he amassed 58 tackles, had 2 sacks, an interception, 2 recovered fumbles, and 11 tackles for loss which was 2nd on the team for the Wildcats. Reggie has heart which is something you cannot teach. He is a gamer and can really fill the gaps. He explodes through the blocks to make the tackle, and is really good in coverage for a linebacker. He excels in stopping the run, and making the big play. I will now ask Reggie a few questions so the world can get to know Reggie Sandilands a little better.

Now that your college football eligibility is up what’s your next move?

The next moving is training, trying to get ready for the Pros, doing what I can to get to the next level. I am steady training in Miami, preparing for the Battle of Florida and hope to show more scouts that I can do it at all levels.

When did you first start dreaming of becoming an NFL Football player?

When I was about 6 years old, I played both football and baseball and really fell in love with the game, I never doubted myself but I knew it wouldn’t be easy.

When did you really feel you had a good chance of making your dream come true?

It was my junior year in college. It really started to become a reality. I always knew I could do it, especially after a huge junior year the scouts started watching me, in the playoffs. More scouts were asking for information at the beginning of my senior year.

What NFL teams have inquired about you?

Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons

What would you tell NFL teams that are weary of taking a late round flyer on you?

Break down the film, look at the position, I make sure I do all the little things that you cannot teach. I am leader on and off the field, and I will do that for any team that I play for.

If you could compare your play to someone in the NFL, who would it be?

I would say Patrick Willis, because the guy is always around the ball. He really is a playmaker and is always coming up with the big play and doing great things for his team. He also makes sure he carries himself in a good manner, both on and off the field.

Tell me the most disappointing thing that ever happened to you as a football

player, and how did you bounce back?

Losing, Is the most disappointing, because I hate losing. I am a sore loser, because I hate losing more than I love winning. I try to stay away from losing and my team knows how bad it upsets me. I want to be a winner. I cannot stand losing, because I prepare so hard for the games.

Who has had your back through the good and the bad as you’ve moved on balancing life as a student athlete?

My mother and my sister, those two ladies are my world. When I wasn’t starting they were with me, and when I was starting they were there. They have always been with me, and I love them for that.

What’s your plan if you go undrafted?

If I go undrafted, I will keep grinding, I love football, and all I want is a chance to become a pro. That is my dream, and I will be there.

Everyone asks this question but I’m curious to know what will you buy first with your first NFL pay check?

I don’t even know, I would probably buy a BIBLE, because through all my trials and tribulations, he has been the one that has been there for me. I love God and I know he always has my back.

Finish this sentence for me, Come July 2012 I will be_________________?

A NFL PLAYER (in a very confident tone).

would like to thank Reggie Sandilands for this wonderful opportunity and I too believe that he will be taking his passion for the game to the next level.