Chad Ochocinco still looks lost in th... Getty ImagesAccording to Greg Bedard of the Boston Globe, it looks like New England Patriots wide receiver Chad Ochocinco is picking up right where he left off last season a [...] Read more »

Gary Brackett cleared to play footbal... Getty ImagesFree Agent linebacker Gary Brackett, has been cleared by medical personnel to resume his playing career, Pat Kirwin from CBS Sports reported via Twitter this wee [...] Read more »

Dolphins have what they need to repla... Getty ImagesThe Miami Dolphins are going back to the drawing board and, this time, hope to institute a much more diverse approach to their offense with the possibility of ro [...] Read more »

Houston planning to bid on Super Bowl... Getty ImagesHouston is reportedly planning a bid to host the 51st Super Bowl in 2017. Not able to bid on the 50th Super Bowl to be played in 2016 (that one is currently up f [...] Read more »

Bills wideout tweets his HIV test res... Getty ImagesAccording to a blurb over at USA Today, Buffalo Bills wide receiver David Clowney tweeted his HIV test result earlier today. Clowney was pleased to share that h [...] Read more »

Report: Ravens, Ray Rice have had ... Getty ImagesOn Wednesday, ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio indicated that Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice may end up holding out for a long time, since he’s looking [...] Read more »

Seahawks’ three-way quarterback... AP PhotoAccording to John Boyle of the Everett Herald, during this week’s OTA’s, Matt Flynn, Russell Wilson and Tarvaris Jackson all split the first team reps on [...] Read more »

DeMarco Murray going full speed durin... Getty ImagesDallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray told Ian Rapoport of NFL.com that he’s been feeling really good during OTA’s, after breaking his right ank [...] Read more »

Jay Cutler could get a new contract b... Getty ImagesDavid Haugh of the Chicago Tribune indicated that he wouldn’t be surprised if Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler ends up getting a contract extension bef [...] Read more »