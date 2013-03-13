Cowboys interested in a few free agents

While the Dallas Cowboys haven’t come out of the free agency gate firing, they are interested in a few players.

According to Todd Archer of ESPNDallas.com, the Cowboys have some interest in defensive tackle Amobi Okoye, linebacker Chase Blackburn, and guard Matt Slauson.

Okoye, Blackburn and Slauson are all solid players that would give the Cowboys some depth. The good news is that all three players likely won’t be too expensive to sign if things end up progressing.