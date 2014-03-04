Bay Area reporter calls Colin Kaepernick a “hypocrite” and “phony”

Well after reading this article by Cohn Zohn of The Press Democrat it’s pretty obvious he personally doesn’t like 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Colin Kaepernick is not an attractive personality. Usually he doesn’t say jack. And that’s not attractive. When he says jack — and more — he’s even less attractive.

Zohn then referred to the recent report from the Boston Globe that Kaepernick is looking for at least $18 million a season.

If Kaepernick doesn’t get that kind of dough, he says he’ll go back to kindergarten and knock over his blocks and hold his breath until he turns blue. Check that. I got carried away. He actually said, according to the Globe, he’ll play out the final year of his contract, base salary just south of one mil, and negotiate after next season instead of settling for what he considers a contract unworthy of his eminence. Someone should slap a Boston cream pie in Kaepernick’s smug face.

Wow, really? Slap pie in his face?

Zohn then explained why he believes Kaepernick is a hypocrite.

Start with this. During Super Bowl Week, he made the rounds of radio talk shows in New York. It talks! He went on with Murph and Mac and, in a sensitive, reasonable voice, said he’s not looking to break the bank in his next contract. What a guy. He’d accept a reasonable contract, not a whopper, so the 49ers can have enough money to sign key players like Donte Whitner and keep the team together. Kaepernick wanted everyone to see him as the ultimate team player. Now this. It’s like he’s saying, “To hell with the team. I want mine.” There are words to describe his position starting with “hypocrite” and ending with “phony.” You can fill in words in between.

You can read the rest of Zohn’s unprofessional article yourself.

I don’t have problem with a reporter ripping a player, but do it in a professional way. It’s also apparent Zohn doesn’t know Kaepernick as a person. If he did, he wouldn’t write such nasty things.

I also believe it’s silly to blast a quarterback that’s helped his team get to two straight NFC title games and a Super Bowl. Not many quarterbacks have done that. It was also his first full season as the Niners starter in 2013. Cut the guy some slack.

To also think that Kaepernick should not to look to get as much as money as he can is silly. The NFL is all about cashing in as a player, because teams won’t think twice about cutting a player. People easily forget the average NFL career lasts only 3-4 years.