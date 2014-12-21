Pro Football Zone

NFL News Rumors Injuries Updates and Fantasy Football

Video of Marshawn Lynch looking for his Skittles to help his upset stomach

by 1 Comment

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch missed the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals due to an apparent upset stomach.

In order to help his stomach Lynch was looking for his Skittles.

I had no idea Skittles help settle an upset stomach.

Comments

  1. Yes. Skittles actually do help calm and upset stomach during anxiety attacks or when the nerves kick in. I used to eat them for years and now use peppermint but still keep skittles too. I thought I was the only one but not anymore.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook
Pro Football Zone LLC is an unofficial and independent source of news and information not affiliated with any team(s) or the National Football League (NFL) that is powered by Zweeko