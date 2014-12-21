Video of Marshawn Lynch looking for his Skittles to help his upset stomach

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch missed the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals due to an apparent upset stomach.
In order to help his stomach Lynch was looking for his Skittles.
I had no idea Skittles help settle an upset stomach.
Comments
Tia says
Yes. Skittles actually do help calm and upset stomach during anxiety attacks or when the nerves kick in. I used to eat them for years and now use peppermint but still keep skittles too. I thought I was the only one but not anymore.