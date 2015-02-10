Report: Giants to sign top CFL offensive lineman

It’s not even the start of the new league year yet and the New York Giants could end up landing one of the top free agents in 2015.

A report from Canada states the Giants will be signing the CFL’s best offensive lineman from the 2014 season in Brett Jones.

The New York Daily News has the details.

Brett Jones, a 6-2, 318-pound center who was named the Canadian Football League’s top offensive lineman last season and its top rookie one year earlier, will sign with the Giants on Tuesday, according to a report in the Calgary Herald. He spent the past two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. According to the paper, the native of Weyburn Saskatchewan who played college football at the University of Regina (Sask.), also had recent workouts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones, also a two-time CFL all-star, officially becomes free to sign with an NFL team at noon on Tuesday when the CFL free-agent signing period begins. Back in December, he told the Herald that joining an NFL team was his ultimate goal.

“(The NFL) has pretty much been my goal the whole time that I’ve been in the CFL,” he said. “I knew that if I wanted to get a chance to play down there, I’d have to prove it in the CFL.”