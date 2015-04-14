Schefter: It would take two first round picks to acquire Philip Rivers

It sounds like it will take a lot for the San Diego Chargers to trade away quarterback Philip Rivers.

“A lot of people believe that it would take at least two 1st round picks” – @AdamSchefter on trading Phillip Rivers pic.twitter.com/Y3DDCeSEzF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 14, 2015

The Chargers are making it obvious that they’re willing to move on from Rivers as they embark on pre-draft visits with multiple quarterbacks.