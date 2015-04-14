Pro Football Zone

NFL News Rumors Injuries Updates and Fantasy Football

Schefter: It would take two first round picks to acquire Philip Rivers

by 1 Comment

It sounds like it will take a lot for the San Diego Chargers to trade away quarterback Philip Rivers.

The Chargers are making it obvious that they’re willing to move on from Rivers as they embark on pre-draft visits with multiple quarterbacks.

Comments

  1. definitely watching. Plus, I have a liltte wager on the line. I’m taking part in the Super Bowl Challenge, organized by Michele from NYC Running Mama and Samantha from Running and Cupcakes. Losers must run

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook
Pro Football Zone LLC is an unofficial and independent source of news and information not affiliated with any team(s) or the National Football League (NFL) that is powered by Zweeko